18.05.2020 20:15:00
Cloud Services Transforming How Businesses Operate and Fueling Remote Work During COVID-19 Pandemic
DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact on Cloud Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The shock of a widespread move to home-working amid the COVID-19 crisis, would have brought businesses to a grinding halt had large investments in cloud computing not been made over the last 10 years. That investment now has the potential to transform the way some businesses operate.
Since March 2020, cloud-based services for remote workers have kept the world running and could result in fundamental changes to how the world works. The remote-working genie is out of the bottle. The sustained nature of COVID-19 means organizations previously averse to the prospect of allowing employees to work remotely are now having to embrace the idea.
Scope of the report:
- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud services sector.
- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. - This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Key report benefits:
- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.
- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Key Topics Covered:
- COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Services
- Cloud Services Sector Scorecard
- Thematic Briefing
- Appendix: Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- VMware
- Microsoft
- Alibaba
- IBM
- Alphabet
- Box
- Salesforce
- Tencent
- Equinix
- F5 Networks
- Oracle
- GoDaddy
- Cloudera
- PayPal
- RingCentral
- Dropbox
- Red Hat
- Citrix Systems
- Cisco
- Shopify
- Dell
- Baidu
- Inspur Electronic
- NetScout
- Twilio
- HP Enterprise
- LogMeIn
- Micro Focus
- SUSE
- Huawei
- NetApp
- Rackspace
- Nutanix
- Digital Realty
- Verisign
- Vonage
- Interxion
- SAP
- MicroStrategy
- Akamai
- CommVault
- Pivot3
- United Internet
- LivePerson
- 21 Vianet
- Hitachi
- Canonical
- Lenovo
- Baozun
- Xunlei
- Fujitsu
- Mirantis
- Platform9
