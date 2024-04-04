04.04.2024 15:21:03

Cloud Software Group, Microsoft Ink 8-Year Strategic Partnership To Expand Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Cloud Software Group, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Thursday they inked an eight-year strategic partnership agreement to strengthen the go-to-market collaboration for the Citrix virtual application and desktop platform and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap.

Additionally, Cloud Software Group will make a $1.65 billion commitment to the Microsoft cloud and its generative AI capabilities.

The agreement will invigorate one of the industry's most durable alliances between Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, and Microsoft.

Under the partnership, Citrix is the preferred Microsoft Global Azure Partner solution for Enterprise Desktop as a Service when collaborating with joint Azure customers. The companies will jointly support customer success, offer tailored solutions, expert guidance, and support to accelerate customers' cloud journeys.

Additionally, Citrix will leverage Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution, providing Citrix customers with the comprehensive benefits of the Citrix platform, complemented by Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

Further, the collaboration will create deeper paths to modern procurement options through Azure Marketplace, where customers can easily evaluate, expand, or renew Citrix solutions.

The agreement will also accelerate productivity and new innovations in AI. To increase collaboration and productivity, Cloud Software Group will transition all its employees to Microsoft 365. This will empower field teams with best-in-class productivity and AI tools to enable a new wave of joint go-to-market activities.

