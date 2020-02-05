Cloud Voice Alliance Announces 1/2 day Mini-Conference as Part of ITEXPO

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Voice Alliance, the voice of the reseller in the Unified Communications as a Service market, has announced a 1/2 day Mini-Conference as part of the 2020 ITEXPO. The Mini-Conference will be held in Room 114 of the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale from 1 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Feb 13 as part of what has become the annual gathering of the telecom industry.

"The Cloud Voice Alliance's mission is to assist our members, the locally-owned Cloud PBX and UCaaS providers, in competing effectively against the growing number of large and mostly self-service national providers," said Jeff Dworkin, Managing Director of the Cloud Voice Alliance. "This mini-conference is designed to address the high priority topics that are increasingly relevant to resellers of Cloud Voice services, or is considering entering into this space."

The agenda for the day will include a panel discussion focusing on how MSPs and VARs can add Cloud Voice services to an existing technology portfolio, and what to look for in a White Label telecom provider. The CVA Mini-Conference will also feature a fireside chat style interview with a successful reseller who currently has over 1,000 seats of UCaaS in production. The Mini-Conference will be rounded out with presentations on "What it takes to compete with large national and multi-national providers of similar services" and "Everything a UCaaS reseller needs to know about Robocalling."

"The national, and multinational telecom companies, have large, well-funded marketing departments that often drown out the voices of local resellers. The CVA provides marketing support and a collaborative environment where members can share best practices, pool resources, and leverage buying power that increases profitability," said Jeff Dworkin, Managing Director of the CVA.

Industry experts participating in the CVA Mini-Conference include Eric Hernaez, president and founder of SkySwitch, Jon Arnold, independent research analyst, and principal at J. Arnold & Associates, Cindy & Guy Fawkes, founder of Telepath Communications and members of SkySwitch's Club 1000, Aaron Foss, Founder of Nomorobo, and Mike Cromwell, Founder & CEO of EagleTeq.

About Cloud Voice Alliance

Cloud Voice Alliance helps members, locally-owned hosted PBX and UCaaS providers, compete effectively against large, national and multinational voice providers. We do this by providing a framework where members can share best practices and pool resources in ways that increase profitability.

