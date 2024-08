Cloud Wars: Amazon Leads, Microsoft Disappoints, Google Surges

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announce their quarterly results within days of each other. This helps investors compare how the rivals stack up against each other in the highly competitive cloud services market.With all three companies providing quarterly updates over the last two weeks, we know how the "cloud wars" are going. To sum things up: Amazon leads, Microsoft disappoints, and Google surges.Amazon reported its Q2 results on Aug. 1, 2024. The company entered the quarter as the undisputed king of cloud services, with 31% of the market. It still sits on the throne.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool