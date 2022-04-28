CLOUDASTRUCTURE SWEEPS THE AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS

Winner of Four Stevie Awards including Best New Cloud Solution

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Business Awards bestowed multiple awards on Miami-based cloud video surveillance startup Cloudastructure, including:

GOLD for Best New Cloud Solution

GOLD for Achievement in Sales & Revenue Generation

SILVER for Best New AI/ML Solution

SILVER for Company of the Year in Computer Software

Cloudastructure's engineering teams dominated the accolades, winning awards for Best New Cloud Solution and Best New Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3700 companies entered the 2022 American Business Awards known as "The Stevies."

This year is Cloudastructure's inaugural appearance. Judges' comments included:

Cloudastructure's smart cloud-native surveillance solution removes the scalability and global monitoring issue from the traditional on-prem surveillance system. A combination of AI and ML provides the platform a flexibility to search video streams using tags which is phenomenal for both public and private security sectors. Kudos to the Cloudastructure team for this phenomenal work.

Cloudastructure's innovation in cloud based AI surveillance systems is remarkable.

Excellent cloud-based solution! I love the product idea that it is truly cloud-based with lightweight access through the browser instead of heavy installation of software or server on-prem at the clients', and that clients have the flexibility to select which cloud service provider to use! This demonstrates the true cloud-based thinking and technical competency of Cloudastructure!

Cloudastructure has a very innovative cloud security software that has the latest technologies like AI/ML and cloud. I think they have focused correctly on improving their software as compared to hardware and it shows in their financials.

Great AI-based security surveillance solution. Perfect application of face recognition and other tools. High scope of scalability.

The energetic start-up took Silver for Company of the Year in Computer Software, while Management and Sales at Cloudastructure were recognized for Achievement in Revenue Generation, having vaulted the company to 1400% YOY growth by the end of 2021.

CEO Rick Bentley commented, "This is a LOT, thank you! We'd like to thank the independent judges at the American Business Awards, who took time out of their work to evaluate thousands of applications. We are deeply flattered and grateful that you found Cloudastructure the winner in the face of such ferocious competition.

But I also want to reach out to the engineering team here at Cloudastructure and say 'These are for YOU.' While we cheer for you every week in our company meetings, it never seems to do adequate justice to the personal sacrifices you have made to make Cloudastructure what it is today. I am personally honored you chose to work for us, but I know I speak for the entire team when I say we are amazed by you, and you deserve this."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's award-winning surveillance video management system is designed and supported by world-class technical resources drawn from five continents. The platform's unique architecture enables AI and computer vision for scalable, flexible, cost-effective security and eliminates the resource-intensive management and data risks of on-premises solutions. Cloudastructure enables a unified view of multiple sites for motion, facial recognition/detection, anomaly detection, object counting, LPR, advanced analytics, and compliance and delivers up to a 75% lower total cost of ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About the American Business Awards®

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

