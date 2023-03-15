|
15.03.2023 16:33:00
Cloudbyz Unveils Groundbreaking Electronic Data Capture Solution to Streamline Clinical Research and Accelerate Launch of New Therapies
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a leading provider of unified clinical trial management solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative Electronic Data Capture (EDC) product, Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 . Designed to revolutionize the clinical research landscape, Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 offers a seamless, secure, and efficient cloud platform for capturing, managing, and analyzing clinical trial data, empowering researchers to deliver life-changing treatments faster and smarter.
The Cloudbyz EDC platform combines an intuitive user interface with advanced data security, intelligent data validation, real-time data monitoring, analytics, and compliance with global regulatory standards. With Cloudbyz EDC, organizations can optimize their research efforts, reduce manual errors, and expedite regulatory approvals.
"Cloudbyz EDC is a game-changer in the world of clinical research. We've meticulously crafted our platform to address the needs of modern clinical trials, empowering researchers to focus on delivering breakthrough treatments to patients who need them the most," said Dinesh Kashyap, CEO of Cloudbyz. "By harnessing the power of technology, we are helping research organizations to unlock the true potential of their data and accelerate the discovery and launch of life-changing treatments."
Key features of Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 include:
To learn more about Cloudbyz EDC or to schedule a demo, visit https://cloudbyz.com/electronic-data-capture or contact the Cloudbyz team at info@cloudbyz.com .
About Cloudbyz
Cloudbyz is a leading provider of digital and unified clinical trial management solutions for organizations in the life sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to innovation, Cloudbyz empowers businesses to streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and harness the power of data to drive growth and success. Cloudbyz is committed to creating a sustainable, low-carbon future by delivering a carbon-neutral cloud, operating as a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions company. For more information, visit www.cloudbyz.com
CTMS | CTBM | eTMF | EDC | eConsent | ePRO | eCOA | RTSM | Safety & Pharmacovigilance
Press Contact:
Pooja Sood
Manager, Marketing
Cloudbyz Inc.
Phone: +1 (855)-261-6918
Email: marketing.team@cloudbyz.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudbyz-unveils-groundbreaking-electronic-data-capture-solution-to-streamline-clinical-research-and-accelerate-launch-of-new-therapies-301773145.html
SOURCE Cloudbyz
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!