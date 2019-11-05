Cloudentity Releases CIAM.next, a Microservices Based Consumer Identity Access Management Platform for Privacy, Consent, and Security

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudentity's new CIAM.next platform provides a generational shift in the consumer identity and access management market. Featuring a privacy-first platform built specifically for enterprises to enable strong data security while reducing the time IT development staff spend on managing security systems.

Intelligent and continuous authentication and authorization allows organizations to build secure Hybrid-Cloud applications leveraging Open Standards and microservices that enforce security policies on a transactional basis. The cloud-native CIAM.next platform helps customers protect billions of transactions with a focus on authorization as the security control plane.

"Privacy and data security technologies have not kept pace with the growing demands of consumers to control their own data," said Cloudentity CEO Jasen Meece. "Cloudentity is solving the authorization problem in hybrid cloud environments with progressive consent tied to consumer choice."

CIAM.next combines secure identity interactions between users, services and things with Cloudentity's policy enforcement tools at the API level. With centralized policy management and distributed security enforcement, the platform meets the hyper-scale and performance capabilities of today's global enterprises.

Features of the CIAM.next platform include:

Customizable User Journey: Cloudentity provides the first dynamic user journey with fully configurable UI and CIAM.next microservice architecture, building registration and privacy data flows with a drag and drop process to easily enhance the user experience.

Cloudentity provides the first dynamic user journey with fully configurable UI and CIAM.next microservice architecture, building registration and privacy data flows with a drag and drop process to easily enhance the user experience. "Bring your Own IDP" Identity management: The platform allows a user to combine identities from multiple upstream providers, such as legacy IDPs or modern social logins, generating a uniform source of truth to inform security policies.

The platform allows a user to combine identities from multiple upstream providers, such as legacy IDPs or modern social logins, generating a uniform source of truth to inform security policies. Multi Organizations/Delegated Admin: Modern organizations require the ability to quickly roll out new business processes via B2C, B2B2C and B2B2P relationships. CIAM.next allows segmentation of administrative responsibility, security policies, privacy management and risk governance, to mitigate the risk of data overexposure.

Modern organizations require the ability to quickly roll out new business processes via B2C, B2B2C and B2B2P relationships. CIAM.next allows segmentation of administrative responsibility, security policies, privacy management and risk governance, to mitigate the risk of data overexposure. Passwordless Login and MFA: CIAM.next supports a range of MFA tools out-of-the-box, including two types of passwordless and a "bring your own MFA" model, which are tightly integrated with Cloudentity's API security. This simultaneously allows for more security and convenience for the consumer.

CIAM.next supports a range of MFA tools out-of-the-box, including two types of passwordless and a "bring your own MFA" model, which are tightly integrated with Cloudentity's API security. This simultaneously allows for more security and convenience for the consumer. Enhanced Identity and Enforcement: The platform supports industry standards including SAML, OAuth and OIDC. When coupled with Cloudentity's API security tools, CIAM.next provides out-of-the-box support for granular security policies that protect application entitlements and individual consumer attributes.

The platform supports industry standards including SAML, OAuth and OIDC. When coupled with Cloudentity's API security tools, CIAM.next provides out-of-the-box support for granular security policies that protect application entitlements and individual consumer attributes. 360° Audit: Combining CIAM data with policy enforcement data allows end-to-end transaction logging, providing a clearer view to help refine security before a breach occurs, and visibility for audit and compliance.

Combining CIAM data with policy enforcement data allows end-to-end transaction logging, providing a clearer view to help refine security before a breach occurs, and visibility for audit and compliance. Developer Tools and Integration: With a flexible developer portal, service identity support, open APIs and microservices, developers no longer have to compromise between security and convenience.

What our partners are saying:

"This is the most advanced CIAM solution for the cloud, with a true microservices enabled CIAM platform that delivers incredible value and powerful protection with a cost-effective secure solution," said Jeremy Rohrs, vice president at SecZetta. "We are excited to offer our customers this industry-leading platform for effective and efficient external authorization."

Toby Emden, Managing Director at Edgile said, "Over the past couple of years, we have seen exponential growth in client adoption of microservice-based applications, zero-trust architectures and CIAM. These trends are forcing identity professionals to view IAM very differently than in the past and devise radical new strategies to serving an increasingly complex client base."

He goes on to say, "Cloudentity has anticipated this paradigm shift and developed an innovative approach to help organizations navigate today's rapidly evolving identity landscape. Their API-centric, consumer focused approach to securing APIs, sensitive data assets, Internet-connected devices and PII is unique in how they view the need for next-gen identity architectures."

A complimentary demo of Cloudentity's CIAM.next solution is available at cloudentity.com. The company will also showcase the platform in the Cloudentity hospitality suite on November 12 at TechVision Research Chrysalis, techvisionresearch.com.

About Cloudentity

Cloudentity is a privacy-first Customer Identity and Access Management platform. We secure, identify, and authorize users, services and things that need access to personally identifiable data and keep out those who should not have access. We do this with powerful, cloud-native identity and access control microservices that integrate quickly, seamlessly, and efficiently into an organization's existing hybrid, or cloud architecture. We provide in-depth visibility, protection and policy enforcement at the API level.

For more information visit Cloudentity.com or connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cloudentityteam/

About SecZetta

SecZetta leading provider of non-employee identity risk and lifecycle management software solutions. Companies work with SecZetta to gain full visibility and control of all their people, employees and non-employees alike. We make sure companies have an Identity Governance and Administration program that delivers business value while protecting data and applications.

For more information visit seczetta.com.

About Edgile

Edgile is the trusted cyber risk and regulatory compliance partner to the world's leading organizations, providing consulting, managed services, and harmonized regulatory content. Our strategy-first model optimizes on-premises and cloud programs, IAM, GRC, and cybersecurity. By transforming risk into opportunity, we secure the modern enterprise through solutions that increase business agility and create a competitive advantage for our clients.

For more information visit www.edgile.com

Media Contact:

Amie Johnson for Cloudentity

(206) 299-1112

press@cloudentity.com



Social Media Links:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudentityteam

https://www.instagram.com/cloudentityTEAM/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZZDuJKmqSHGi29KJcX-_fA/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudentity-releases-ciamnext-a-microservices-based-consumer-identity-access-management-platform-for-privacy-consent-and-security-300952140.html

SOURCE Cloudentity