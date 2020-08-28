28.08.2020 00:08:00

Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that company executives will participate at four upcoming financial conferences.

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference
Virtual Conference
September 8, 2020, at 1:15 PM Pacific Time (4:15 PM Eastern Time)

DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference
Virtual Conference
September 9, 2020, at 7:25 AM Pacific Time (10:25 AM Eastern Time)

Jefferies Software Virtual Conference
Virtual Conference
September 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM Pacific Time (4:00 PM Eastern Time)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Virtual Conference
September 15, 2020, at 1:40 PM Pacific Time (4:40 PM Eastern Time)

Live audio webcast and replay of the events will be available at investors.cloudera.com.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiatische Märkte letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ein leichtes Minus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

