|
01.10.2022 13:00:00
Cloudflare Announces New Innovation for Mobile Devices as It Edges Into Cybersecurity
Fast-moving software company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has been growing its revenue at a steady 50%-plus rate recently. That has not saved the stock from a vicious tumble from all-time highs this year (shares are down nearly 60% in 2022 as we head into the fourth quarter). However, the company is committed to investing in new product development and marketing to maximize its expansion.Recently, Cloudflare unveiled a number of new services that should help as it tries to edge its way into the large and fast-growing cybersecurity market. Here's what you need to know. Cloudflare has carved out its niche in the tech world with its content delivery network (CDN) located at the network edge. These localized data centers close to the internet end user have helped many developers increase their web apps' performance. Security has always been part of what a CDN business does, since requested data arriving at the right place is a given for internet users. But Cloudflare has steadily increased its capabilities in cybersecurity, creating a classic "land-and-expand" business model. Continue reading
