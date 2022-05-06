Cloudflare Appoints Carlos Torales Montero as VP, Head of Sales Latin America

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced the appointment of Carlos Torales Montero as Vice President, Head of Sales, Latin America, to build upon its global network and growing customer base in the region. Carlos brings more than twenty years of experience in the technology sector, specifically in go-to-market strategy and talent development efforts in new markets, to drive growth, and scale high-performance organizations. Carlos comes to Cloudflare from Cisco, where he managed commercial, enterprise segments, product sales, and business development.

Cloudflare first invested in Latin America in 2014, expanding its network into the region by establishing a data center in Santiago, Chile. Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 270 cities in more than 100 countries, including 36 cities across Latin America. Building upon its robust in-region network and partnerships, Cloudflare is planning to further expand in Latin America and continues to grow its network footprint to connect users and organizations globally.

"There is a significant online market in Latin America, representing nearly 500 million Internet users. For years, Latin America has been driving consistent and strong Internet use, being the fourth largest region in terms of users online worldwide,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. "Latin America has always been a priority for Cloudflare, establishing our network in the region early on and we have been expanding ever since. We’ll be continuing this growth, with Carlos leading our efforts, to work even closer with our growing and expanding Latin American customer base.”

"The Internet is heavily relied on in Latin America and we have been seeing a huge digital transformation acceleration. At the same time, there has been an increase in cyber threats for organizations of all types and sizes. At the end of last year, Cloudflare’s network blocked an average of nearly seven billion attacks per day in Latin America,” said Carlos Torales Montero, Vice President, Head of Sales, Latin America at Cloudflare. "The power and scale of Cloudflare’s network enables us to provide an extremely tailored yet seamless security and performance platform to any Latin America organization. I look forward to being part of equipping more and more customers, and our partners, with the tools that are critical to any business today.”

With millions of Internet properties powered by Cloudflare’s network, the company already has many customers in the region, from El Universal, to financial services like Naranja and cryptocurrency services such as Bitso, as well as retailers like Facily and Falabella. Cloudflare is also in partnership with a number of organizations to extend its security, performance, and reliability platform, such as through Alestra, Cipher, NeoSecure, TD Synnex, TIVIT, and more.

"Distributing leading technology solutions to service the IT ecosystem is core to what TD Synnex does, and that’s why we’ve been partnering with Cloudflare for years as they continue to deliver on providing leading Internet security, performance, and reliability,” said Marcos Murata, VP and General Manager of Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean Vendor Management at TD Synnex. "Together we've been equipping businesses in Latin America and their worldwide users. Cloudflare runs one of the largest networks in the world with a specific focus on Latin America and we’re excited to be in continued partnership with them as they expand even more into the LATAM region.”

"There has never been more of a focus on mobility, cybersecurity, and business continuity for organizations. Alestra addresses these critical elements with a comprehensive solution for Latin American businesses in partnership with Cloudflare,” said Luis Arturo Rosales, Director de Estrategia de Colaboración y Ciberseguridad at Alestra. "Cloudflare’s global network being one of the largest and most interconnected in the world, enables the delivery of these solutions in the most secure, fast, and reliable way based on user location. With their expansion into Latin America, we’re excited to continue our work with them in equipping more and more customers.”

"Extending cybersecurity solutions to businesses across Latin America is something that we’ve been delivering with Cloudflare for years,” said Paulo Boniccu, Global Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Cipher. "Every company and every industry is different, and that’s why Cipher uses Cloudflare’s broad platform to deliver tailored solutions to companies, considering everything from threat actors to regulations and compliance requirements. From financial services, to manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and energy and utilities, we’re excited to be equipping more Latin America businesses with Cloudflare.”

"TIVIT positions itself in the market as a one stop shop company, which is present in ten Latin American countries and supports large customers to solve their business challenges. This requires that we continue to support them with innovative solutions and, in partnership with Cloudflare, grow and drive business across the region,” said Daniel Galante, TIVIT Executive Director and Head of Cloud Solutions and CyberSec. "We've seen how this can be achieved by extending Cloudflare's platform that encompasses solutions for Internet security, performance, and reliability that businesses need to move forward. We are excited to see Cloudflare further expand its business in Latin America, the results are sure to be excellent.”

"There’s a wide and sophisticated range of cyber threats present across the business landscape, and this applies to organizations ranging in size and their business focus. We have been partnering with Cloudflare to deliver protection capabilities to Latin America organizations through their comprehensive platform addressing today’s emerging threats,” said Rogerio Reis, NeoSecure Head of Sales & Delivery. "NeoSecure is the largest cybersecurity company in the Latin America region with a focus on Managed Services, and we’re excited to serve even more customers as part of Cloudflare’s further expansion into the region.”

To learn more about Cloudflare, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare Network Map

Cloudflare Careers Page

Cloudflare Blog

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "expect,” "explore,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "could,” "intend,” "target,” "project,” "contemplate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” or "continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of, and the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using, Cloudflare’s products and technology, the growth of the Latin America market for Cloudflare’s products and technology, the potential growth of Cloudflare’s business, network, and operations in Latin America, Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for, and the timing of, the expansion of its business, network, and operations in Latin America, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005086/en/