Cloudflare Expands Operations in Mexico Amid Growth Across Its Infrastructure and Customer Base

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its expansion in the Mexico market as part of furthering its commitments across Latin America. Mexico represents a growing Cloudflare team presence, investment in Mexican infrastructure, and focus on customers and partners in the region. Cloudflare’s Mexico-based team will help the company acquire and support customers, grow brand awareness, and recruit new talent. The company first invested in Mexico when it expanded its network into Latin America in 2014 and has since been strategically placing its infrastructure close to users in the region.

"Latin American countries are some of the largest digital populations in the world and we have seen significant innovation and business coming from Mexico. For nearly a decade, Cloudflare has been investing in Latin America, deploying our infrastructure in the region," said Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder, President & COO of Cloudflare. "Across sectors, cybersecurity and scaling operations are at the forefront. With our leading cloud connectivity services, our growing team in Mexico is committed to equipping our customers and deepening our partnerships locally.”

With nearly 20 percent of the web running through Cloudflare’s network today, the company has identified and mitigated attacks across Mexico while ensuring these Internet properties remain accessible and operate fast even amid attacks. Cybersecurity threats across the board, from phishing to DDoS attacks, are targeting businesses of all types and sizes. In the third quarter of 2023, Cloudflare blocked on average 115 million cyber threats every single day in Mexico. Analyzing sectors across the region, the top targeted industries include Telecommunications, Apparel & Fashion, Consumer Goods, Cryptocurrency, and Staffing and Recruiting.

Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 300 cities in more than 100 countries, including more than 45 cities across Latin America and the Caribbean, like Mexico City and Queretaro, with further expansion plans. Looking at Latin America and the Caribbean, Cloudflare has the highest number of SASE points of presence across all vendors, delivering its Zero Trust services closer to end users and reducing unwanted latency.

"In Mexico we are seeing steady-to-high technology adoption by both large enterprise corporations and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as startups propelling innovation. Cloudflare has been securing, connecting, and scaling organizations across Latin America, unveiling the benefits of consolidated cloud services,” said Carlos Torales, Head of Latin America Sales at Cloudflare. "We are committing to Mexico’s market and talent, expanding our operations amid a growing business need for Cloudflare’s all-in-one solution. Organizations are operating with an increased number of applications that need to be fast and secure, regardless of where their users or employees are globally.”

Mexico has one of the largest per country GDPs in Latin America and is supported by a network of international treaties such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). With a constantly evolving digital ecosystem in Mexico’s business sector, Cloudflare’s expansion in Mexico is evident of a strong commitment to support digital growth in Mexico and address the ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges that companies of all sizes face.

Customer and Partner Testimonials

Cloudflare has been helping secure, connect, and scale Mexican organizations for years, including customers like Caliente.mx Mexico’s number-one online gaming and live sports betting platform. Cloudflare has also partnered with one of the world’s largest distributors, TD Synnex, as well as resellers and Global System Integrators like NTT and Sonda to provide solutions to joint customers in the region.

"Caliente is the number-one online gaming and live sports betting platform and one of the top ten most-visited websites in Mexico. Cloudflare offered everything we needed. We didn’t have to make concessions. It was a holistic solution with optimized tools that met all of our needs, right down to servers in cities around Mexico.” said Lior Gross, Director of Software Development at Caliente. "We want Cloudflare to secure all our internal systems. That strong commitment to working in Mexico is one of the reasons we are always looking for new ways to improve using Cloudflare tools.”

"Distributing leading technology solutions to service the IT ecosystem is core to what TD Synnex does, and that’s why we’ve been partnering with Cloudflare for years as they continue to deliver on providing leading Internet security, performance, and reliability,” said Marcos Murata, VP and General Manager of Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean Vendor Management at TD Synnex. "Together we've been equipping businesses in Latin America and their worldwide users. Cloudflare runs one of the largest networks in the world with a specific focus on Latin America and we’re excited to be in continued partnership with them as they expand even more into Mexico.”

To support its current and growing customer base, Cloudflare has employees across Mexico and is growing the team with roles ranging from Sales to Engineering with virtual and hybrid work environments.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

