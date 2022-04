Cloudflare Is About to Take a Huge Step

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's common for young, growing companies to lose money. They invest nearly every cent they have back into the company, spending on sales, marketing, research, and hiring to increase revenue as fast as possible.But there comes a time when the tide begins to turn. Eventually, a business must show that it's capable of being profitable. Otherwise, it will be considered a flawed company and investors are sure to turn away.This exciting milestone may be just around the corner for cloud services company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Let's take a look at the big "tell" that suggests this company could soon turn a profit -- and dig into why that news couldn't come at a better time.Continue reading