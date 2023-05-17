|
17.05.2023 14:10:00
Cloudflare Is Fixing the Biggest Problem with Its AWS Killer
Amazon Web Services is a hulking mess of a cloud computing platform. It offers hundreds of distinct products and services, many of which overlap, with pricing schemes that almost seem designed to confuse. Enterprises love AWS, but then again, they also have armies of IT staff to figure it all out.There's a big market for cloud computing simplicity. Platforms like DigitalOcean, Akamai's Linode, Vultr, Netlify, Vercel, and many others aim to make life as simple as possible for developers. In some cases, that means a highly curated list of services with dead-simple pricing. In others, it means an opinionated serverless platform that makes deploying applications a breeze.Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is taking the latter route with its serverless Workers platform. With Workers, developers can deploy full-stack applications to Cloudflare's global fleet of edge servers. Code runs nearly instantly as close to the end user as possible.Continue reading
