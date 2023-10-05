|
Cloudflare Launches GPU-Powered Artificial Intelligence Service
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), known for its global edge computing network that speeds up and secures apps and websites, is positioning itself as the simplest way to run artificial intelligence (AI) models in the cloud. The company already uses AI internally on every request that comes through its network, and it has been testing out ways for its clients to run AI models as well.Last week, Cloudflare announced a new product called Workers AI that supercharges developers' ability to run AI inference workloads on its platform. Built on top of the Workers serverless computing product, Workers AI aims to make it dead simple to get popular AI models up and running. While the number of models it supports today is limited, the long-term potential for Cloudflare is enormous.Running an advanced artificial intelligence model at high speeds requires some serious hardware. Cloudflare's Workers AI runs on GPUs. The company has installed GPUs at a subset of its data centers so far, and it plans to bring the high-powered hardware to 100 data centers by the end of the year, and to nearly all of its data centers by the end of 2024. This will make it possible to run AI inference workloads close to users, minimizing latency and improving the overall experience.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
