Cloudflare Makes R2 Storage Available to All; Provides Developers Easy and Scalable Storage Without the Egress Fees

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that Cloudflare R2 Storage, the distributed object storage that eliminates egress costs, is now generally available. Cloudflare R2 Storage offers a better way for developers to store and access everything they need. Whether it's storage for large media files, logs, or delivery of web assets, Cloudflare R2 offers flexibility with zero egress fees. R2 gives developers both an S3-compatible API, making for seamless migration and a powerful integration with Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare’s highly scalable serverless computing platform. Developers can focus on innovating—building the applications and websites they need—instead of worrying about high storage costs or vendor lock-in.

"Egress fees are nothing but a tax on developers, stifling innovation and creativity. We are redefining the standard of how developers work with object storage, allowing them to focus on innovation, rather than the costs of accessing their data. That is why R2 Storage will never have egress fees,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet, which means we're focused on making the Internet faster, safer, and also more affordable for everyone. We have been blown away by the initial interest in R2 Storage, and we encourage any developer that wants a better type of storage to sign up and switch to R2 today.”

In order to build websites and applications, developers need a place to store large amounts of unstructured data, photos, videos, and graphics that is quickly and easily accessible. However, many cloud providers today charge increasingly egregious bandwidth pricing for developers to access their data, resulting in unnecessarily expensive cloud storage, vendor lock-in, and an inability for developers to easily use the data they have stored. Cloudflare R2 Storage frees developers from this vendor lock-in with automatic migration of data from S3-compatible services to Cloudflare’s highly performant, object store—minus the egress fees.

"The egress fees we were paying our existing storage provider to retrieve our own content had slowly increased to over six figures a year, and so we were looking for a way to reduce costs,” said Adam Gamble, CTO of Vecteezy, a popular design community and resource for high quality graphics. "We were excited to participate in the beta for our R2 and Cache Reserve to see what our potential cost savings could be. With the S3-compatible API, minimal changes were needed for our internal tools to work with the data stored in R2.”

Since launching the R2 Storage service as an open beta eight weeks ago, more than 11,000 developers have an active account with R2 Storage. With the global general availability of R2, developers are free to focus on innovation instead of worrying about the costs of storing their data, and can:

Slash their cloud provider egress and storage bills: Cloudflare’s goal is to make R2 Storage the least expensive option for performant object storage, no matter the scale. That's why Cloudflare is on a mission to eliminate egress fees, deliver object storage that is at least 10% cheaper than S3 Standard, and make infrequent access completely free for customers.

Cloudflare’s goal is to make R2 Storage the least expensive option for performant object storage, no matter the scale. That's why Cloudflare is on a mission to eliminate egress fees, deliver object storage that is at least 10% cheaper than S3 Standard, and make infrequent access completely free for customers. Take advantage of the performance of object storage built with Cloudflare’s global network: By leveraging Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects, R2 Storage provides low latency, high throughput storage for the most demanding applications.

By leveraging Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects, R2 Storage provides low latency, high throughput storage for the most demanding applications. Unlock the power and scale of Cloudflare Workers within their applications: R2 Storage is fully integrated with the Cloudflare Workers runtime, making building data pipelines and manipulating objects incredibly easy.

R2 Storage is fully integrated with the Cloudflare Workers runtime, making building data pipelines and manipulating objects incredibly easy. Access data efficiently from anywhere: Cloudflare’s global network spans over 275 cities in more than 100 countries, so R2 Storage allows developers to quickly and easily reach global audiences without provisioning data centers around the world.

Cloudflare’s global network spans over 275 cities in more than 100 countries, so R2 Storage allows developers to quickly and easily reach global audiences without provisioning data centers around the world. Integrate R2 Storage across Cloudflare’s product portfolio: Working with other Cloudflare products like Access or Cache, developers can seamlessly plug in R2 Storage across their entire Cloudflare environment.

Working with other Cloudflare products like Access or Cache, developers can seamlessly plug in R2 Storage across their entire Cloudflare environment. Seamlessly fit R2 Storage into existing workflows: With an S3-compatible API and Workers APIs, developers can easily migrate data out of S3 or use the power of Cloudflare’s global network. Now, developers can work in whatever way is easiest for them to minimize the barrier of using R2 Storage.

For more information on how to get started with Cloudflare R2 Storage check out the information below:

Blog: R2 is now Generally Available

Product page

Developer documentation

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "expect,” "explore,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "could,” "intend,” "target,” "project,” "contemplate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” or "continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare R2 Storage, Cloudflare Workers, and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Cloudflare R2 Storage, Cloudflare Workers, and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare R2 Storage, Cloudflare Workers, and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the timing of when any new Cloudflare R2 Storage features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, the pricing of Cloudflare R2 Storage as compared to any third party products, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Cloudflare’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005154/en/