Cloudflare Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been positioned in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47652821, March 2022).

"We aim to be the network that any business can plug into to deliver the fastest, most reliable, and most secure experiences, without having to worry about anything else. That’s why we are hyper focused on expanding our network, and building new products on top of it at a relentless pace of innovation,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Whether a customer initially joins us to support their performance needs, or to adopt a Zero Trust security model, we want to solve for their business needs without the security or performance trade-offs they’d have to make with other vendors.”

The IDC MarketScape report notes, "[Cloudflare’s] clear strategy to invest in new technology but also expand its network as well as its sales machine across these new territories has resulted in a tremendous growth curve in the past years.”

By continuously expanding and optimizing its network, Cloudflare is able to deliver a faster and more reliable Internet experience to users and businesses anywhere in the world. Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries and interconnects with over 10,000 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises. In 2021, the company announced it grew its network by 25 percent and doubled its overall network capacity to 121Tbps in the last two years alone.

The company also launched its Zero Trust suite of products called Cloudflare One in 2020 as businesses were experiencing a drastic shift in the workplace—and how to protect it. Those changes have only accelerated since then, and Cloudflare has continued to invest and innovate to equip organizations with the Zero Trust tools they need. The IDC MarketScape notes in the report that, "Cloudflare’s enterprise security Zero Trust services stack is extensive and meets secure access requirements of the distributed workforce."

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment evaluates 10 CDN vendors based on their current capabilities and future strategies for delivering Commercial CDN services. To learn more about Cloudflare’s capabilities and its position in the report, please check out the resources below:

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

