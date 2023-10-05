Cloudflare Named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace in 2023 by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute for the Second Consecutive Year

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2023, following research conducted by Newsweek and Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. Cloudflare is ranked #55, described as being a Most Loved Workplace giving its teams the choice to work remotely, in-person, or hybrid, with competitive benefits to support them. In September, Cloudflare also conducted an internal survey of its global team, revealing that 92% of employees are inspired by Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet and 88% believe that their work is important to the company.

"One of my favorite parts of working at Cloudflare is hearing how passionate our team is about helping our millions of customers protect, connect, and scale their businesses,” said Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder, President & COO at Cloudflare. "We are proud to once again be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace, especially amid today’s competitive economy. Retaining and recruiting top talent is the foundation behind Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet.”

"Cloudflare has a significant impact on the Internet, powering nearly 20 percent of the web. In order to support the Internet, we know we need to support the team behind it,” said Scott Tomtania, Head of Recruiting at Cloudflare. "Ensuring that employees feel empowered in their roles and supported by our workplace is a necessity in our minds, knowing that our team members are impacting the Internet at large.”

In the first half of 2023, Cloudflare has received close to half a million applicants, nearly a 300 percent increase from 2022. The company’s offer acceptance rate remained at a high rate of 90 percent. Today, Cloudflare has more than 3,300 team members globally and is continuing to hire worldwide with hundreds of open positions across the organization ranging from Sales to Engineering. As the company prioritizes the success of its employees, Cloudflare offers its team members a flexible work environment that works best for them, with the choice to be remote, in-person, or hybrid with Cloudflare office space locations in San Francisco, CA, Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Washington, D.C., Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

Methodology

The rankings and results by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees at companies from 50 to 10,000+ and includes US-based firms and international companies with a strong US presence. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model. The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including systemic collaboration, positive vision of the future, alignment of values, respect, and achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

