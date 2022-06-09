Cloudflare Names Enterprise Tech Veteran, Mark Hawkins, to Board of Directors

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that Mark Hawkins, former President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce, was elected to the company's board of directors at the Cloudflare 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

During his more than 7 year career at Salesforce, Hawkins helped the company grow its revenue from $4 billion to $26 billion, eventually rising to President and CFO. Hawkins will lend his 35+ years of experience leading finance organizations at global software and technology companies including Salesforce, Autodesk, Logitech, Dell, and Hewlett Packard to support Cloudflare on its continued path of growth.

"We're honored to welcome Mark to Cloudflare’s Board of Directors,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Mark brings an exceptional background in financial operations for enterprise technology to our board, having helped companies like Salesforce, Autodesk, Dell, and HP successfully grow and scale, and I am looking forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue in our mission to help build a better Internet.”

"The Internet is now indispensable to our daily lives, whether we’re using it to do business, connecting with loved ones, or relying on it to secure our infrastructure. As the company operating one of the world’s largest networks, and bringing fast, reliable, secure, efficient, and private Internet to some of the largest organizations in the world, I believe that Cloudflare is the future of the Internet,” said Mark Hawkins. "I’ve long been impressed by Cloudflare’s rapid product innovation, and I look forward to working with a team and board that’s committed to helping to build a better Internet for all of us.”

In addition to his new role with Cloudflare, Hawkins currently serves as a board member for Toast, Plaid, DataRobot, and Secure Works. He is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement award from the San Francisco Business Times Bay Area CFO of the Year, and inducted into the CFO Hall of Fame. Hawkins holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Colorado, a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Hawkins joins the other members of Cloudflare’s board of directors, which include NEA Managing General Partner Scott Sandell, SimpleRose CEO Carl Ledbetter, Nike Foundation Founder and former Co-Chair Maria Eitel, Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson, Chairperson of the Advisory Council on Digitalization to the German Federal Government Katrin Suder, Cloudflare Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Prince, and Cloudflare Co-Founder, President and COO Michelle Zatlyn.

About Cloudflare

