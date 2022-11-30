|
Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities.Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years. Cloudflare's Pro plan costs $20 per month today, just as it did in 2010, and its Business plan goes for $200 per month, just as it did when that plan was rolled out in 2012.As Cloudflare has expanded its platform and launched new products, the company's total addressable market has soared. The $32 billion market opportunity the company saw in 2018 has expanded to $115 billion today. Going after that opportunity requires cash to build out additional data centers and invest in product development, and Cloudflare's stagnant prices are starting to hold the company back.Continue reading
