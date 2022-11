Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000. There are now 1,908 of these large customers on Cloudflare's platform.While Cloudflare's results were impressive, its long-term outlook was the real story. After reaching $1 billion in annualized revenue in the third quarter, Cloudflare has plans to grow that number to $5 billion over the next five years. To reach that goal, revenue would need to grow at a compound annual rate of about 38%.This target may seem ambitious, especially considering the state of the economy. Here's why it's doable for this edge computing leader.Continue reading