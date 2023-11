Cloudflare Started Planning for the AI Revolution 6 Years Ago

The artificial intelligence (AI) storm triggered by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT caught plenty of companies off guard. Economic moats went from being rock solid to questionable. Even Alphabet, dominant in search for decades, found itself facing the prospect of real competition.Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) was not caught off guard. The cloud company, which specializes in content delivery and security but has been expanding its platform over the years to include serverless computing and other services, has taken its time rolling out AI products. Workers AI , which allows customers to run AI models on Cloudflare 's network, is still in open beta and not quite ready for prime time. But the foundation for Cloudflare 's AI products started being laid six years ago , an act of foresight and a demonstration of the optionality built into the company's global network.Cloudflare operates data centers in 310 cities spanning more than 120 countries around the world. This fleet of data centers has expanded over the years as the company brought more internet users closer to its network. Every Cloudflare service runs in every data center, allowing the company to deliver a consistent experience everywhere.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel