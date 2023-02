Cloudflare Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The internet is an old technology, but is rapidly changing without many consumers knowing about it. Instead of one company having servers at a particular location that houses networking equipment, many are hosting them on the cloud, where businesses like Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) take care of the hosting aspects.Cloudflare is one of the leaders in this space, but it is full of competitors. So let's break down the bull and bear cases and determine whether Cloudflare is a stock that is worth buying.When a single location hosts a website, it opens up many problems. First, that host could be overwhelmed by website access through heavy traffic or a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Second, if someone is trying to navigate to the site from the other side of the world, they might experience slow speeds. Third, the power could go out at the host location, disrupting access to the website. While these are just some problems that occur by hosting a website yourself, Cloudflare can solve these issues.Continue reading