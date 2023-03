Cloudflare Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the face of some sales-growth deceleration and macroeconomic pressures depressing valuation for growth stocks, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has seen a dramatic pullback from its previous valuation peak. The web-services specialist's share price currently trades down approximately 74% from the high that it reached in November 2021.Should investors be buying the dip on this formerly high-flying growth stock, or is it still too risky for long-term investors at today's prices? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors come down on opposing sides of the bull vs. bear debate on Cloudflare stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading