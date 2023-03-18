|
18.03.2023 12:10:00
Cloudflare Stock: Bull vs. Bear
In the face of some sales-growth deceleration and macroeconomic pressures depressing valuation for growth stocks, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has seen a dramatic pullback from its previous valuation peak. The web-services specialist's share price currently trades down approximately 74% from the high that it reached in November 2021.Should investors be buying the dip on this formerly high-flying growth stock, or is it still too risky for long-term investors at today's prices? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors come down on opposing sides of the bull vs. bear debate on Cloudflare stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!