Cloudflare Stock: Is This the Moment You've Been Waiting For?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud services company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) might have tested your patience. Those holding out for a solid deal on the stock have waited several years.Its decline in this bear market has finally pushed the valuation to within shouting distance of its lows as a public company, last seen just before the pandemic.But does that mean Cloudflare is a buy today? What are investors getting for their capital? I'll dive into why Cloudflare stock has been so stubbornly expensive, whether the fundamentals justify the valuation, and whether it is a smart buy today.Continue reading