Cloudflare Stock Crashes: Is It Time to Buy?

When edge computing leader Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) reported its first-quarter results last week, the market wasn't happy. Shares of Cloudflare plunged more than 20% on Friday, undoing the gains of the past few months.A combination of slowing growth and a sky-high valuation helped produce the big post-earnings decline. Cloudflare is still growing at a healthy pace, but its outlook for the year came in well below expectations. While it can be tempting to buy the stock on the dip, investors need to understand that the valuation is still high and investing in Cloudflare is going to require patience.Cloudflare offers a wide array of products and services, but its core offerings tackle security and content delivery. It's a popular choice among developers and businesses of all sizes, and its generous free plan creates a nice pipeline of potential customers.