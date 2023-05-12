|
12.05.2023 23:15:00
Cloudflare Stock Dropped Like a Rock: Here's Why
Corporations of all sizes are increasingly relying on data to make business decisions. But some applications cannot be easily integrated with other systems, thus making the tech-stack architecture a daunting task. Software-as-a-service company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is a flexible cloud-based security tool. More specifically, Cloudflare's solutions cover the entire spectrum of cloud security, which includes fraud prevention, application programming interface (API) management, threat intelligence, and data localization, among others.Although there are a number of niche solutions in these verticals, Cloudflare and Big Tech are the only companies to cover all of these needs. The company's primary competitors are Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon, and it's doing a great job fending them off. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!