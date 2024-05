Cloudflare Stock Has 48% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Cybersecurity stock Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sat on a wall, and last week, the stock had a great fall. Despite reporting "beats" on both the top and bottom lines of its Q1 earnings report last week, shares of the cybersecurity specialist sold off by 16% -- and haven't recovered yet.But maybe they will. And maybe they'll do even better than that.According to Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal, Cloudflare stock -- which costs just over $74 today -- could rocket more than 48% to $110 per share within a year. So no wonder he rates the stock outperform (i.e., buy). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel