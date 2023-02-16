|
16.02.2023 11:25:00
Cloudflare Stock Up 50% in 2023: Time to Buy?
The world's demand for content delivery networks (CDNs) continues to grow rapidly. The growth of e-commerce, streaming services, and just about all the most visited websites, including Meta Platform's Facebook and Netflix, use a CDN to improve internet speed and security, and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of the largest CDN providers in the market.Cloudflare recently reported earnings results that beat analysts' estimates. Revenue grew 42% year over year in the fourth quarter. The company is obviously delivering enough growth to warrant interest by long-term investors, but the stock's 50% jump year to date has made the stock very expensive from a valuation perspective.Let's look at the company's performance and what management had to say about near-term demand trends to help determine if the stock is worth paying up for.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!