10.05.2022 15:00:00
Cloudflare Workers for Platforms aims for more programmable web
Cloudflare Workers for Platforms, launching this week, is a new set of tools aimed at making all web applications programmable for external developers.Cloudflare Workers for Platforms would allow developers to add functionality to third-party software applications or SaaS offerings. This could be as simple as setting up an email trigger for when a sale goes through your ecommerce provider, or it could mean more complex customizations or integrations based on unique business requirements.But instead of entering into a drawn-out feature request process with the third-party provider, Cloudflare Workers for Platforms would allow developers to add the functionality directly.To read this article in full, please click here
