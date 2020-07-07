Cloudike releases business-use cloud service in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudike, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, has deployed a business cloud service inSoutheast Asia through a collaboration with Naver Business Platform (NBP). Cloudike has been an active member company of the Born2Global Centre since 2016.

The release was done via Naver Cloud Platform (NCP), NBP's public cloud service. The server for Cloudike, which was established for NBP's new regional business activities, is located in Singapore, ensuring high-speed, stable access for Southeast Asian companies. Cloudike is available in several languages, including Malaysian, Indonesian, and English.

Cloudike is a SaaS cloud-based storage service, allowing companies to share and synchronize files easily. Clients can specify the exact storage capacity they need, and the service has comprehensive URL and internal file sharing options, allowing for secure, easy sharing. The shared files can be viewed immediately on a mobile or PC browser without needing to be downloaded, and without an account.

Large companies such as Nexon, CJ, HK innoN, and TERAFUNDING are already using an in-house (on-site) corporate version of Cloudike. In addition, 350 SMEs ranging from broadcasting and multimedia production to construction and education are using a subscription-based, SaaS version of Cloudike. These companies cite cost-efficiency, reliability, speed, security, and ease-of-use as Cloudike's main strengths.

Sun Ung Lee, CEO of Cloudike said, "We are delighted to expand our business cloud subscription service, which has already been tried and tested in Korea, into Southeast Asia. Given that the most important step for digital workspace transition is integrating the basics of collaboration--file sharing and management--to a cloud system, I am confident that Cloudike will accelerate the adoption of "untact" and smart work practices by Southeast Asian companies."

Kieun Park, CTO of NBT said, "We are helping Korea's most competitive startups in their efforts to branch out overseas. Cloudike is a cloud service provider whose technologies have already been verified domestically and overseas. We will support Naver's cloud platform in Singaporesuch that Cloudike can achieve success in Southeast Asia."

For more detailed information on Cloudike, visit www.cloudike.net.

