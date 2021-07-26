CloudMile raised US$10 million to open up the AI and cloud market in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMile, Asia's leading cloud and AI company, announced today that it has successfully raised US$10 million in Series B funding to open up the AI and cloud market in Malaysia. Since CloudMile's establishment in 2017, the company operates across Asia with its Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore offices, assisting more than 400 companies across 20 industries on digital transformation.

"The market is optimistic about AI and cloud technology, we are investing into Malaysia to find new tech talents and expand the business roadmap in the ASEAN digital hub," said Spencer Liu, founder and CEO of CloudMile.

As the winner of the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year - APAC award, CloudMile also holds Google Cloud Managed Service Provider with four professional specializations: Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration. The company has been recognized by the Google Cloud ecosystem in helping customers across various industries, including the public sector to achieve digital transformation.

In order to continue to expend their wings into the S.E.A. market, CloudMile has recently recruited the former General Manager of IT distribution giant Ingram Micro, Lester Leong as country manager of CloudMile Malaysia.

Prior to joining CloudMile, Lester was the General Manager of CyberSecurity and Modern DC for Ingram Micro where he spent the last 10 years of his career. During his time at Ingram, he successfully led the company to achieve their strategic transformation initiative into becoming a world class cloud-driven, cybersecurity organization.

In charge of managing CloudMile's operations in Malaysia, he will be expected to spearhead all of its cloud, analytics, machine learning and AI initiatives. He will also play a role in setting up a full-fledged CloudMile operation here in Kuala Lumpur followed by a shared services, R&D & support centre for the region.

"I am excited to join the CloudMile team with a mission to assist customers to solve all their IT problems by achieving digital transformation by embracing and adopting cloud, analytics, machine learning and AI approach," says Leong. His other responsibilities include expanding the partner ecosystem, onboarding large enterprise accounts, building partnerships with public sector and education organizations, as well as growing the corporate accounts.

Leong will work closely with Google Cloud to drive innovation in the S.E.A. market according to CloudMile's vision in becoming the No. 1 in analytics, machine learning and AI leader for the region.

CloudMile has earned 120+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being the Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analytics Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization and Infrastructure Specialization. In 2020, CloudMile becomes Taiwan's first Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the APAC region.

