CloudMile Wins 2020 Google Cloud Partner of the Year: accelerating digital transformation in Asia governments

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMile, Asia's leading cloud and AI company, announced today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Since 2017, CloudMile has successfully helped the public agencies of Singapore and Hong Kong to build on digitalization. The Company has been actively cooperating with overseas public authorities to provide AI technology services to assist governments in digital transformation and provide more valuable services to the public. CloudMile also officially announced that Ku Chung-Chiang, former director and general manager of MediaTek Singapore, is now its VP of engineering investing R&D resources under the pandemic.

As the winner of the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year award, CloudMile was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers in various industries, including the public sector. CloudMile has earned the award for its extensive support on the combination of cloud, AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. To speed up the detection of viruses, the company recently implemented a data analytics and cloud platform that gave the government real-time insights into the movement of people within and outside of a public facility. With access to aggregated data in real-time, the government's ability to respond to emerging threats improved dramatically.

"We're honored to be the regional winner of the public sector as our team has been working in the public sector for a long time," says Jeremy Heng, Singapore Country Manager at CloudMile. "With Google Cloud's support, we are able to work with public agencies to create innovative, practical solutions that solve their problems for our citizens."

Former director and general manager of MediaTek Singapore Ku Chung-Chiang joined CloudMile to move towards the next milestone in the industry

Since its establishment in 2017, CloudMile runs its headquarter in Singapore and AI lab in Taiwan. In four years, the company operates across Asia with its Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia offices, assisting more than 400 companies on digital transformation. It also officially announced the former director and general manager of MediaTek Singapore Ku Chung-Chiang to be the VP engineer of CloudMile and lead the team in research and development of diversified AI technologies. In addition to continuing to invest R&D resources under the pandemic, the company can rely on Ku's rich experience in the industry and government to the company's business development in various sectors.

"As an important hub for cloud computing in the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore has continued to promote the Smart Nation 2025 in recent years and actively implement the digital transformation of government departments. CloudMile has reliably assisted many departments in the establishment of scalable service projects, bringing diversity and innovation to the public sector," says Ku.

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 400 clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 120+ accreditations, with 70+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being the Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analytics Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization and Infrastructure Specialization. In 2020, CloudMile becomes Taiwan's first Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the APAC region.

Website: https://www.mile.cloud/

