Cloverhound Acquires Altus in International Expansion

The Charlotte-based company will grow to 75 employees in two hemispheres

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverhound, a U.S.-based contact center and collaboration company, today announced the acquisition of industry-leading Latin American Cisco Partner Altus for an undisclosed sum. The company will continue under the Cloverhound banner with an estimated 75 employees at offices in Charlotte, Denver, Colo., and San Jose, Costa Rica. The deal is expected to close June 30.

"The Cloverhound family is excited to add the global talents of Altus to our team," said Chad Stachowicz, founder and CEO of Cloverhound. "Altus has grown its business significantly over the past 16 years, and they are a respected Cisco partner with a full portfolio of offerings including managed services, network automation, and security. They also share our values by offering exceptional benefits for their employees and their families. This acquisition gives Cloverhound a competitive edge in the market by providing more options for partners and a global reach."

Altus was founded in 2007 by Alonso Bogarin, Jose Bogarin and Rafael Campos. The consulting company services medium and enterprise customers with an emphasis on Cisco IT operations. Altus's expertise includes managed services, network automation, and security, as well as SaaS (Software as a Service) product offerings. They are one of only three Cisco Advanced DevNet certified companies in the world. The company's offices are in Curridabat, San José, Costa Rica.

"We are excited to bring the expertise and experience of Altus to Cloverhound," said Alonso Bogarin, co-founder and CEO of Altus. "Cloverhound was a logical fit in terms of complementary skill sets and similar values. Both companies are profitable, bootstraped Cisco partners that bring together talented engineers and developers who deliver value and skill to customers.The Altus team looks forward to working with Cloverhound to connect the world together."

Cloverhound was founded in 2014 by Chad Stachowicz, a veteran Cisco engineer and CCIE. Since then, the Cisco partner has grown to over 20 employees in Charlotte and Denver, delivering both consulting services and SaaS offerings like Cloverhound Connect and Vigilus. The company specializes in contact center, unified communications, and app development.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloverhound-acquires-altus-in-international-expansion-301543317.html

SOURCE Cloverhound