Clovis Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 and year end 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the open of the US financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants 888.440.4615, International participants 646.960.0682, conference ID: 2259685.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the US, Europe, and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops with partners diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use.

