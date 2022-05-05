05.05.2022 14:00:00

Clovis Oncology to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick J. Mahaffy, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference will be held at the Encore hotel in Las Vegas.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.clovisoncology.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the US, Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the US and Europe.

