Clovity Joins the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance to provide its IoT Platform CSensorNet for Colorado Cities Looking to Go "Smart"

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clovity, a Smart City technology enabler and provider of the proprietary CSensorNet IoT platform, has joined the ranks of thought leaders at the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance. With Clovity's focus on developing a platform capable of facilitating hundreds of customized IoT use cases for both cities and enterprise, it has been crucial to partner with entities like CSCA to help stimulate introductions to top level government officials enabling us to showcase our products and services. As Colorado is one of the state's leading in Smart City initiatives across the US, it is an optimal organization to be aligned with to evangelize IoT in general and find use cases for Clovity's CSensorNet platform.

As one of the selected primes for Denver's Smart City initiative that kicked off last year, Clovity has looked to utilize its customizable end-to-end IoT platform for use cases like Smart Pedestrian, Traffic, Air Quality, and a number of others to come. Partnering with Colorado's Smart City Alliance, Clovity has been able to meet with civic leaders across the state to show the power of the CSensorNet IoT platform and develop new use cases that city managers are exploring to better understand their city.

The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance was created to help government entities establish beneficial and lasting relationships with enterprise partners to help innovate, use their data for the betterment of the city, and understand the technology landscape that is available for cities going "Smart". With a well balanced mix of academia, as well as private and public sectors, Smart Cities Alliance members are able to get a holistic understanding of the Smart City collaborative process that needs to occur to successfully scale IoT solutions across a large city. By breaking down the silos between these 3 distinct groups, the Smart City Alliance acts as a bridge for providers, researchers, and city buyers to share ideas and innovate the places in which they live.

"Since joining the Smart City Alliance in Q4 of 2019, I have had the opportunity to develop many great relationships throughout the State of Colorado. I've run into Tyler, Jake, and the team at various partner events throughout the country and it's obvious that the Alliance is committed to helping municipalities navigate the complex waters of advancing technology in a uniquely collaborative way," said Joe Gilman, Vice President, Client Management at Clovity. He adds, "Clovity is excited to join in these efforts, utilizing our CSensorNet platform to help the member cities realize their vision for improving communities through technology."

"Smart Cities need partners, not vendors. Clovity understands that the world of IoT is complex, and cities need to build trusting relationships with the private sector to truly learn from each other how to develop solutions that are unique to each city", said Tyler Svitak, Executive Director at Colorado Smart Cities Alliance. "Clovity has taken the right approach of listening before developing, and we look forward to continuing our work together as a member of the Alliance to deploy outcome-driven, replicable and scalable data solutions across our state."

For more information about Clovity or its partnership with the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance for Smart City innovation, please reach out to us at sales@Clovity.com.

About Clovity

Clovity is a privately held professional services and IoT Platform company based in the heart of Silicon Valley, California. We work to develop smart products, connected solutions and operate as a Service. Clovity is rapidly growing by partnering with many global hardware, software and sensor manufacturers to fully integrate our software into their products and/or software.

Clovity specializes in 4 practice areas - IoT, Cloud, Data and Digital powered by our platform CSensorNet and it brings together "connected things" and data computing closer to the edge, enabling interactions with connected devices to happen much faster. Clovity's IoT software is geared for the Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Smart Cities, Telecom, Agriculture, Financial Services as well as Healthcare verticals. We have pre-packaged HW/SW bundles for vertical industry focused use cases such as Smart E-Houses, Smart Industrial, Smart Building, Smart Asset etc. which combines our software platform and leading HW providers OOB.

We were named 2018 and 2019 Top Growth IoT Provider in the US by CIO Review magazine as well as 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award for Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market. Clovity's platform and global partnerships enable millions of interactions with thousands of connected devices daily, while serving up massive amounts of actionable data in milliseconds for numerous types of vertical use cases.

Clovity is a fully staffed software and services organization, with operations in major US cities and abroad in New Delhi India where our Deliver Center is located. We are also Diversified and Inclusive certified, an approved Government Services Provider, and are a Minority owned Business.

Follow us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clovity/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClovityInc

About The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance

The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance is the first state-wide alliance of its kind in the nation, bringing together public, private, federal research, and academic sector leaders committed to advancing smarter communities. With a membership of 60 organization across the Smart Cities landscape, including 26 government agencies throughout Colorado, the Alliance is committed to accelerating the adoption of Smart Cities and the creation of truly Smart Regions.



SOURCE Clovity Inc.