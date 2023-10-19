CLR Brands™ Plays it Tough on Household Gunk and Grime in New Creative Campaign

The New Campaign "Been There. Outdone That.™" Showcases the Brand as an Everyday Cleaning Partner That Gets Any Job – Big or Small, Messy or Smelly – Done

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLR Brands, the household cleaning brand from the manufacturers of Jelmar, LLC, plays the tough guy on all dirt and messes in a new national creative campaign entitled "Been There. Outdone That." The company started out with a product lineup that focused on being the best solution for specialized cleaning issues. Today, the company has since expanded into providing solutions for everyday messes, big and small, and it needed a fresh creative approach that worked double duty. The new creative plays up CLR Brands' strength, dependability, and capability to defeat the toughest messes, and in doing so, signals to busy cleaners that if the product is powerful enough to tackle the tough stuff, then by association they can trust the brand with any everyday cleaning task that comes their way!

The new campaign leans into how CLR Brands has built a reputation that there is no task its products can't tackle. In a confident and sarcastic tone, the voiceover of the advertisements conveys that CLR branded products can clean the uncleanable, scoffing in the face of gunk and grime. The straight shooting "Been There. Outdone That." tagline aims to make people feel savvy and smart about choosing CLR products, and content in the knowledge they will always enjoy extraordinary, never ordinary cleaning results whether in the toughest or most mundane cleaning situations.

"If there is one thing, we want shoppers to know about CLR Brands, it is that our products work hard – they are strong, safer and get the job done," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "We love that this new campaign shows the true side of cleaning. It's the jobs that don't start pretty and can seem daunting, but we want to show that using our products are the best match for a cleaning challenge and will sure leave a shining result."

From CLR Brands' broad portfolio of sixteen products, the campaign features four product heavy hitters: CLR® Brilliant Bath, CLR® Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, CLR® Garbage Disposal and CLR® Mold & Mildew. The creative campaign is also the first stage for the company to reveal a bold new rebrand that features redesigned packaging, labeling, and updated product names.

The "Been There. Outdone That." campaign was developed in partnership with Periscope, the creative agency of the Quad Company. The creative team's focus was to truly show what CLR Brands does best and that is to tackle the grossest, grimiest messes. With a strong commitment to authenticity, a "gunk master" was employed on set to create genuine lime deposits, mold and mildew stains, kitchen messes and more. Made for consumers who don't want to mess around and would rather find a product that can get the job done well, the campaign is developed to help shoppers feel confident and capable in their choice of CLR Brands.

The campaign kicked-off October 16, running across national TV, digital, social, display, in-store and online (website).

To view the "Been There Outdone That™" commercial, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRy7Y-piHas.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR Brands™ and Tarn-X® cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. A portion of the business is also dedicated to industrial sales through the CLR PRO® product line with an emphasis in the following segments: Automotive, Facilities Management and Industrial. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRBrands on Facebook and @CLR_products on Instagram.

