ClubCorp Names New BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubCorp — The World Leader in Private Clubs® — has appointed TJ Schier as chief operating officer of BigShots Golf™, its growing, cutting-edge golf and entertainment concept that features games for all ages, elevated dining and a unique, tech-driven experience.

Schier is a veteran leader in the hospitality industry who most recently served as president and founder of Incentivize Solutions, a hospitality industry consulting and training firm. Additionally, he was founder and president of S.M.A.R.T. Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches for over a decade. As COO of BigShots Golf, Schier will manage operations and lead the company's long-term growth strategy to open multiple, free-standing outdoor BigShots Golf facilities and indoor locations.

Since Schier joined BigShots Golf, the company has announced plans for a sixth location in Naples, Florida. It recently broke ground on its newest locations in Bryan, Texas, opening in winter 2021, and St. George, Utah, opening early 2022. This year, the brand has also opened two franchise locations with O'Reilly Hospitality Management in Springfield, Missouri, and Fort Worth, Texas.

"TJ brings a unique background and skillset to the BigShots Golf team with his extensive operations background and track record of delivering outstanding experiences in the hospitality industry," said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. "His strong leadership and industry knowledge will be key during this exciting time as we continue to grow our footprint with openings this year and into 2022."

BigShots Golf offers golf-based games for all ages and skill levels. Its state-of-the-art facilities include multiple golf bays, high-tech game lounges, mini golf, outdoor patios, and private event spaces, plus a foodie-centric menu that offers the unexpected with shareable bites, family-style options and beer, wine, cocktails and more.

"For decades, ClubCorp has been the gold standard in the golf, country club and city club space, and no one else can match what they do in creating premium experiences," said Schier. "We have a clear vision for BigShots Golf as an innovative venue concept that combines the best in golf-based entertainment, dining and cocktails. I look forward to bringing our vision to life as we not only grow this brand but also help grow the sport with a fun alternative in an immersive golf and entertainment experience for our guests."

For more information on the unique BigShots Golf experience, go to bigshotsgolf.com/experience.

About BigShots Golf

Majority-owned by ClubCorp, BigShots Golf is a tech–driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. Venues offer approachable virtual golf games and entertainment activities, elevated food that includes shareable bites and family–style options, and signature cocktails, craft beer and wine. In addition, indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, mini golf, outdoor patios and private event spaces provide the ideal atmosphere to hang out with family and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays, with other players at the same venue or in real time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play™. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com and on Facebook and Instagram at @BigShotsGolf.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated private golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio), Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California), The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas), Capital Club Beijing and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

