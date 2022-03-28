|
28.03.2022 14:36:00
Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Multiple Promo Deals with Celebrity Ireland Baldwin
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that they have finalized multiple brand deals with fashion model and actress Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Hollywood starlet Kim Basinger through their partnership with The Reiman Agency.
"It's always thrilling to work with Ireland" said Alden Reiman CEO of The Reiman Agency. "She is a champion of equality and the environment, and we are honored to continue doing impactful work alongside her."
"Ireland Baldwin comes from a line of Hollywood stars" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "She is one of many celebrities we have worked with recently, such as Mike Tyson, Mandy Moore, Soulja Boy, and Josh Peck. Finalizing promotional deals with big name celebrities has become a growing trend for CMGR."
About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.
Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-inc-closes-multiple-promo-deals-with-celebrity-ireland-baldwin-301511231.html
SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
