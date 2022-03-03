Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Completes In-House Consulting Services For Numerous Brands

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that through its in-house agents, they have provided consulting services and finalized deals with brands such as rue21, Loci and Kalorik.

"We use data and AI to look at customer demographics of our consulting partners and their competition, based on their social following" said Milon Mannis, Sales Executive at CMGR. "Following our analysis, we execute influencer campaigns from start to finish using data from a quantitative perspective to maximize returns for our clients."

"We've been offering our expertise to brands looking to work with the right talent to promote their products and services" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "Our wholly owned proprietary software, Magiclytics, gives us a competitive advantage. It is a powerful tool that we have been developing to assist our brand clients in connecting with the right talent. Using data from our software, brands are able to accurately predict their ROI, as it pertains to influencer marketing spend."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

