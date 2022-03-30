Clustermarket Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Customers Maximize and Manage Lab Utilization and Operations

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , Inc., the R&D Data Cloud company, today announced a partnership with Clustermarket , the leading provider of unique lab management software, to help customers expand their ability to create scientific and laboratory management efficiencies.

"Scientific laboratories are challenged to maximize productivity and return on investment," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., Vice President of Business Development, Tetra Partner Network. "Clustermarket's innovative offering facilitates user management and equipment scheduling while providing on-demand insights into utilization. Our combined offering can fuel dramatic improvements to laboratory efficiency and enable scientists to advance more groundbreaking research."

More than 9,000 laboratories, including those in leading pharmaceutical companies, use Clustermarket for time and money savings, simplified lab operations, better maintenance planning, and improved instrument utilization, along with accelerating scientific knowledge by enabling greater access to laboratory equipment.

"A key reason for operational inefficiency is data silos. However, as organizations choose digital tools to overcome them, there is a risk of creating further silos," said Tobias Wingbermuehle, Co-Founder of Clustermarket. "All laboratory technology should fully integrate with other systems for improved scientific and operational outcomes. Integration has been key to the development of next-generation digital laboratory tools and that's why we are excited to join the Tetra Partner Network, which solves this challenge."

"Biopharma needs to unify and harmonize experimental, manufacturing, and other data in the cloud in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics providers, CROs, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric. We are thrilled to further extend this network by partnering with Clustermarket."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Clustermarket

Clustermarket is the world-leading lab management system helping all types of laboratories optimize their operations and accelerate results. Clustermarket equips research teams with an easy-to-use software solution which enables them to coordinate equipment usage, plan maintenance activities, and generate reports and forecasts for resource planning. The intuitive system is designed for fast implementation and high adoption within the organization, whilst also offering integrations to various other software solutions. For more information, please visit clustermarket.com

