Clyde Yancy, MD, MSc, FASPC to present the Honorary Fellowship Lecture at the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Clyde Yancy, MD, MSc, FASPC is being honored as the 2021 recipient of the Honorary Fellow of the ASPC Award at the 2021 ASPC Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention, July 23-25, 2021. This award is given each year to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the field of preventive cardiology through groundbreaking research, exemplary clinical care, and/or excellence in education.

Vice Dean of Diversity & Inclusion, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Yancy concomitantly serves as Chief of Cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, and Associate Director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He holds the Magerstadt Endowed Professor of Medicine Chair and holds an appointment as Professor of Medical Social Sciences. Dr. Yancy's research interests include heart failure, clinical guideline generation, outcomes sciences, personalized medicine, and healthcare disparities. He has published over 500 peer reviewed publications and is one of the most highly sited authors.

For his Honorary Fellowship Lecture, Dr. Yancy will discuss: A New Kind of Prevention - Reducing Cardiovascular Health Disparities at the Community and Individual Level.

Other distinguished lectures during the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention include:

On Friday, July 23, the Keynote Lecture: Evolution of The ABC's Of Primary & Secondary Prevention of CVD presented by Dr. Roger Blumenthal, MD, FASPC, The Kenneth Jay Pollin Professor of Cardiology, Professor of Medicine and Director of Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. Also on Friday, Suzanne Oparil, MD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama Birmingham, will present the Leaders in Medicine Lecture where she will discuss Hypertension as the future Cardiovascular Disease Prevention.

On Saturday, July 24, Dr. JoAnn E. Manson, MD, MPH, DrPH, Professor of Medicine and the Michael and Lee Bell Professor of Women's Health at Harvard Medical School, Professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), will present the Nanette K. Wenger, MD Lecture discussing the VITAL Trial: How VITAL are Vitamin D and Omega-2s for Cardiometabolic Health?

On Sunday, July 25, Nathan Wong, PhD, MPH, FASPC will receive the 2021 Joseph Stokes, III, MD, Award given to an individual each year for honoring their lifetime achievement in Preventive Cardiology. He will present his lecture on the Evolution of Preventive Cardiology - Framingham and Beyond.

This two-and-a-half-day event will take place virtually, July 23-25, 2021 with an emphasis on inclusiveness and the care for all at risk for cardiovascular disease. The 2021 ASPC Virtual Summit agenda will also include many other topics in the broad field that is Preventive Cardiology and provide up to 15.5 CE/MOC/AAPA credits. Topics include CAC vs. Biomarkers Debate, Ischemic Heart Disease, The Great Diet Debate, Preventing Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation, Management and Treatment of PAD, Practical Applications of New Prevention Therapies, Practical Strategies in Practice, and Prevention in Special Populations, just to mention a few.

Join the conversation by registering for the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit and interact through the live chat with world-renowned thought leaders and gain real-world perspective on how to translate current cardiovascular disease prevention research into effective treatment strategies for clinical practice. Don't worry about missing a session, presentations will be available Ondemand from August 6-December 6, 2021.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clyde-yancy-md-msc-faspc-to-present-the-honorary-fellowship-lecture-at-the-aspc-2021-virtual-summit-on-cvd-prevention-301327096.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology