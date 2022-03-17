CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, the CMA laid out the foundation for the future of the CMA. As part of the new direction, the board named the first official Chairman of the Board, Mike Gervasio, VP of Category Leadership at PepsiCo. With over 32 years of consumer package goods industry experience, Mike has been a vital member of the CMA. During his tenure as Chairman, Mike challenged the association to tackle category management in an omnichannel world, ultimately producing the revised 'CatMan 3.0' process.

CMA ANNOUNCES STACEY RING-SANDERS OF KELLOGG AS NEW CHAIRWOMAN TO LEAD ASSOCIATION INTO THE NEXT CHAPTER

After a productive 2-year term, the CMA is excited to announce Stacey Ring-Sanders, Vice President of Category Management for Kellogg as the next Chairwoman of the Board. Ms. Ring-Sanders, currently manages the execution of strategies and tactics across assortment, merchandising, pricing, and promotion to help retailers drive overall category growth within the categories in which Kellogg competes.

Ms. Ring-Sanders has held various roles at Kellogg over the last 16 years, including Director of Category Strategy, Sr. Director of Sales and Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy at Kashi. Prior to joining Kellogg, Stacey worked for Campbell's and Quaker Oats for 12 years, serving in many roles from Retail Representative, Broker Manager, Account Executive, Sales Leadership, Category Management and Customer Marketing.

In addition to her vast industry experience, knowledge and connections, Stacey has been a strong advocate for the industry. She is one of the CMA's highest-rated conference presenters year after year and is always available to provide support to members when needed.

Ms. Ring-Sanders will be the member representative for the professional association on major issues affecting Category Management and the retail industry at large. As skillsets evolve, Stacey will help guide the content and events of the association to keep category management professionals up to date on core competencies, new software/tools, and storytelling skills. She is also particularly passionate about the empowerment of women in the industry and will be leading the new 'Ladies in Leadership' effort by the association. Stacey says, "We want to provide a forum and content that is differentiated from current platforms offered in the industry for women in leadership. I would also like to tackle opportunities that are facing both the manufacturers and retailers so we can create solutions together."

Click here to hear from Stacey on what she has in store as Chairwoman during her sit-down with emcee Phil Lempert at the CMA | SIMA Annual Conference earlier this month.

SOURCE Category Management Association