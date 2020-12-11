CMA calls for collaboration by First Ministers on the future of health care

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marked a missed opportunity for our provincial, territorial and federal governments to address the sustained and pressing issues facing our health care system.

We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented health care challenges and there are many priorities to tend to right now — from ongoing management of this pandemic to the upcoming deployment of a crucial immunization program.

We also know that a single meeting cannot fix our health care system. We were eagerly anticipating a commitment to the ongoing dialogue necessary to resolve long-standing chronic issues. There is no doubt it will require sustained efforts and investments.

Every day, health care workers are collaborating to care for Canadians. We are asking our federal and provincial and territorial leaders to do the same for the wellbeing of our country. Through our collaborative efforts we can address issues such as long-term care, public health capacity, workforce planning, health care delivery and innovation.

The CMA is calling for the next federal budget to do more than just deliver on the government's current commitments, including primary care for all Canadians and funding for long-term care. We also call on the federal government to signal the next steps on collaborating on ensuring long-term, sustained health care funding.

Dr. Ann Collins, CMA President

