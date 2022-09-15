|
15.09.2022 14:20:34
CMA Decides To Refer Microsoft/Activision Blizzard Deal For Phase 2 Investigation
(RTTNews) - The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday decided to refer the proposed acquisition by Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) for a phase 2 investigation.
CMA is concerned that the deal could substantially lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.
Microsoft and Activision had until September 8 to offer an undertaking to address the CMA's concerns that may be accepted by the CMA. However, Microsoft informed the CMA on September 6 that it would not be offering any undertakings. The CMA had stated then that the deal will be referred for a Phase 2 investigation If suitable proposals are not submitted.
The CMA had launched its merger inquiry on 6 July 2022 and had a deadline of 1 September 2022 for its phase 1 decision.
In January, Microsoft agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|15.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|76,31
|-0,70%
|Microsoft Corp.
|244,50
|-0,39%
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.