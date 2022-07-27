|
27.07.2022 09:40:43
CMA Finds Concerns In Sika AG, MBCC Deal
(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has found that the anticipated purchase of MBCC Group by Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of chemical admixtures in the UK. Sika announced its intention to acquire MBCC, in a deal valued around 4.5 billion pounds, in November 2021.
"The loss of competition that this deal could bring about could lead to higher prices and poorer quality products for customers, increasing the costs of these projects," said Colin Raftery, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA.
Sika and MBCC now have 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA's concerns. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the deal will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 probe.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Börsen gehen deutlich stärker in den Feierabend -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch ebenfalls zu. An den größten Börsen in Asien fanden die Märkte jedoch keine einheitliche Richtung.