CMA Foundation and NAfME Announce 2020 State Advocacy Award Grant Winners

RESTON, Va., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2020 recipients of the State Music Education Association Advocacy Grant Awards. These grants support the work of NAfME federated music education associations (MEAs) by augmenting existing advocacy initiatives and creating new advocacy opportunities. This year, three MEAs were selected for grants to aid their advocacy efforts:



North Dakota Music Educators Association

North Carolina Music Educators Association

Kansas Music Educators Association

This year's grant awardees put forth compelling and interesting proposals to bolster their advocacy initiatives, including starting a statewide Advocacy Leadership Force (ALF) modeled after the NAfME ALF; bringing tailored advocacy training to members; and bringing an Advocacy Day to a state capitol. NAfME is proud to work with the CMA Foundation on this effort.

"We were thrilled to see so many states submit innovative and creative applications, even in the face of such troubling times," said Christopher Woodside, NAfME Interim Executive Director. "Advocacy will now be more important than ever in bringing music education to students, and it's one of the best things a NAfME federated MEA can undertake. Our MEAs have already accomplished so much for music education during these times, and we are so grateful to the CMA Foundation for giving our state music education associations this opportunity to accomplish even more for music education."

"Now more than ever, it is imperative for music educators to advocate on behalf of both themselves and their students. At a time when crucial decisions are being made, these advocacy grants allow the voices of music educators to be heard in the important discussions taking place at the state level regarding education," said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. "Through our partnership, the CMA Foundation and NAfME will continue to champion music educators across the country and provide them with the resources and tools to continue to advocate for music's role in a well-rounded education."

