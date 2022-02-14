|
14.02.2022 08:56:20
CMA Investigates ASSA ABLOY's Proposed Acquisition Of Arran Isle
(RTTNews) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Monday that it has initiated investigation into the anticipated acquisition of British building products supplier Arran Isle Limited by Assa Abloy Ltd., a provider of door security solutions.
Assa Abloy, affiliated to Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy AB (ASAZF.PK), in September last year announced its agreement to buy Arran Isle. The deal was expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
CMA said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that the deal, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation, and that whether it would result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.
The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the parties on February 14 and has a deadline of April 11 for its phase 1 decision.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX sackt schlussendlich ab -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Zum Wochenbeginn hielten sich Anleger an der Wall Street zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag tiefrot. Der deutsche Leitindex musste deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit negativen Vorzeichen.