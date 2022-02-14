CMA Investigates ASSA ABLOY's Proposed Acquisition Of Arran Isle

(RTTNews) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Monday that it has initiated investigation into the anticipated acquisition of British building products supplier Arran Isle Limited by Assa Abloy Ltd., a provider of door security solutions.

Assa Abloy, affiliated to Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy AB (ASAZF.PK), in September last year announced its agreement to buy Arran Isle. The deal was expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

CMA said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that the deal, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation, and that whether it would result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the parties on February 14 and has a deadline of April 11 for its phase 1 decision.