22.09.2023 10:18:01
CMA: Restructured Microsoft/Activision Deal Substantially Addresses Concerns
(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK stated that the sale of Activision's cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared. The CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new deal, however, it has provisionally concluded that the remedies put forward by Microsoft address the concerns. The CMA has opened a consultation, until 6 October, on Microsoft's proposed remedies.
Under the restructured deal, the sale of Activision's cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft will prevent some important content - including games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft - from coming under the control of Microsoft in relation to cloud gaming.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
