CMA statement on virtual care investments

OTTAWA, May 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) strongly supports initiatives that enable the delivery of health services to Canadians during this pandemic. Today's announcement of strategic investments in virtual care by the Federal government aligns with CMA's vision to evolve our health care system and improve access to care by using innovation and new technologies.

Earlier this year, the CMA, in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the College of Family Physicians of Canada, outlined 19 key recommendations to pave the way for virtual care in Canada, including:

a framework to regulate the safety and quality of virtual care services;

increasing support to regulatory bodies to simplify physician registration and licensure processes to allow physicians to provide virtual care across provincial and territorial boundaries;

provincial and territorial governments, in collaboration with key associations, to develop new fee schedules for in-person and virtual care that are revenue neutral; and

the establishment and incorporation of virtual care education at medical schools and continuing education for health professionals.

This pandemic has demonstrated that virtual care can play an important role in the delivery of primary care in Canada. The CMA wishes to remind Canadians to continue consulting with their regular health providers – using virtual means – during this time as they require it.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association